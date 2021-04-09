'Your words will live on forever': Rapper DMX dies, aged 50

Rapper DMX has passed away, aged 50.
The rapper, who was born Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack on April 2 and spent the last week on life support at White Plains Hospital in New York.
"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement.
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.
"We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalised."
Hip hop icon DMX, was the first musician in history to have his first five albums reach number one on the US Billboard chart,
The legendary rapper had been comatose in a New York hospital since last week, after a drug overdose led him to a heart attack.
Yesterday, it had been reported that the rapper had undergone a brain function test and that it had shown no improvements.
DMX was hospitalised five days ago and at the time, his prognosis was "not good" and he remained in a coma.
Tributes to the artist have been pouring on social media following news of his death.
LeBron James, Missy Elliot and Chance the Rapper are just a few who have taken to social media to share their respects.
Read More
- Rapper DMX 'clinging to life' in ICU following drug overdose - NZ Herald
- Rapper DMX taken off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack - NZ Herald
- 'The world is praying': Celebrities react after rapper DMX's drug overdose, prognosis - NZ Hera...
- Rapper DMX still on life support; family and fans hold emotional prayer vigil outside hospital ...
- DMX files for bankruptcy - NZ Herald
The Grammy-nominated rapper, shot to stardom in the early 1990s, with his debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998, which received both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.
The rapper was most well known for his iconic tunes X Gon Give It To Ya and Ruff Ryder's Anthem.
He topped the charts numerous times, in the US and around the world, over the course of his career.