You'll Never Walk Alone: Gerry Marsden dies age 78

Gerry Marsden has died after a heart infection. Photo / Getty

British musician Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and The Pacemakers has died aged 78 following a short illness.

Marsden's friend Pete Price shared the news of Twitter, writing that Marsden has suffered an infection in his heart.

Price wrote: "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

"Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Gerry and The Pacemakers had their biggest hit in 1963 with their version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein song You'll Never Walk Alone.

The song hit number one in the UK for four weeks and was picked up by football fans in their native Liverpool, soon becoming the anthem of Liverpool FC.

The song also hit number one in New Zealand.

Marsden had a history of cardiac issues, undergoing a triple bypass in 2003 and eventually had a pacemaker fitted.

Once asked if he thought it funny to be fitted with the device, Marsden said: "No. I'm wearing one, for Christ's sake."

Marsden is survived by his wife Pauline, who he married in 1965.

The Pacemakers had a string of hits in the 1960s, including the moving tribute to their hometown Ferry Cross The Mersey.

The group were the second to sign to legendary manager Brian Epstein after The Beatles.