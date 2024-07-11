Advertisement
World Choir Games at Spark Arena - William Dart review - Ria Hall shines

By
Ria Hall (centre) singing Sing Forever during World Choral Games opening ceremony at Spark Arena. Photo / Jonas Persson

Bustling streets around Spark Arena augured well for Wednesday night’s launch of the 13th World Choir Games.

The indefatigable John Rosser and the New Zealand Choral Federation have worked for years to bring this about. Now, with generous sponsorship, our country proudly hosts 11,000 singers from 42 countries to celebrate the power of voices raised together in song.

Miriama Kamo, melding te reo and English with her customary ease, was the ideal MC. Obligatory speeches included Government minister Melissa Lee, talking too much of sporting events for my taste, and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, announcing that she herself was a singing participant.

John Rosser eloquently summarised this historic event as “fulfilling a long cherished dream to bring the choral world here to our shores to experience and learn from its immense riches and perhaps also to share something of our own singing cultures”.

Musically, a vibrant karanga and roaring taonga puoro contrasted with a full-voiced Viva Voce choir singing John Rutter’s very Elgarian Choir Games anthem.

A specially commissioned and effective local song, by Don McGlashan and Hana Mereraiha, was presented on screen.

Desley Simpson, Deputy Mayor of Auckland City, speaking during the opening ceremony of the World Choir Games. Photo / Jonas Persson
The final half-hour, created by Malia Johnston and her distinguished team, was a spectacular pageant, emerging from darkness with kōauau and birdsong, through the energetic dancing of Freshmans Dance Crew to some thrilling song - from Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, Auckland Gospel Choir and a children’s choir.

Inevitably, the star of the evening was the charismatic Ria Hall, making her entrance and exit on a stylised red waka, eloquently farewelling us with Eden Mulholland’s Sing Forever.

This World Choir Games may not sing forever, but there is certainly much song around the city over the next 10 days, including competitions in many categories and more informal friendship concerts.

Watch out for the special celebration concerts, including Monday’s Matariki He Kāhui Reo when the Holy Trinity Cathedral will resound to music sung in te reo involving eight choirs, five composers, three lyricists... and a kapa haka rōpū.

What: Choir Games

Where: Spark Arena

When: Wednesday

