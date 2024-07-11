Ria Hall (centre) singing Sing Forever during World Choral Games opening ceremony at Spark Arena. Photo / Jonas Persson

Bustling streets around Spark Arena augured well for Wednesday night’s launch of the 13th World Choir Games.

The indefatigable John Rosser and the New Zealand Choral Federation have worked for years to bring this about. Now, with generous sponsorship, our country proudly hosts 11,000 singers from 42 countries to celebrate the power of voices raised together in song.

Miriama Kamo, melding te reo and English with her customary ease, was the ideal MC. Obligatory speeches included Government minister Melissa Lee, talking too much of sporting events for my taste, and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, announcing that she herself was a singing participant.

John Rosser eloquently summarised this historic event as “fulfilling a long cherished dream to bring the choral world here to our shores to experience and learn from its immense riches and perhaps also to share something of our own singing cultures”.