Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Troy Kingi and Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra put on a star performance

By
2 mins to read
Kingi himself hailed the APO as a “wall of brilliance pushing away behind us”. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Kingi himself hailed the APO as a “wall of brilliance pushing away behind us”. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra welcomed its Matariki star to the appropriately heroic strains of Richard Strauss’ Thus Spoke Zarathustra as Troy Kingi came on stage and greeted his capacity Town Hall audience.

The night was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment