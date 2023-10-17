Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Choristers bring the drama to Bach’s St Matthew Passion

By
2 mins to read
Auckland Choral performing the St Matthew Passion at the Auckland Town Hall 15 October 2023. Anna Leese sings soprano. Photo / Supplied by Hazel Thomas

Auckland Choral performing the St Matthew Passion at the Auckland Town Hall 15 October 2023. Anna Leese sings soprano. Photo / Supplied by Hazel Thomas

What: Auckland Choral

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Sunday October 15

Reviewer: William Dart

One could feel drama in the air at Auckland Choral’s St Matthew Passion before a note was sounded, with the young

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment