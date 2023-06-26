William Dart review: Bach Musica NZ at Auckland Town Hall

Bach Musica NZ at Auckland Town Hall.

What: Bach Musica NZ

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Sunday

Reviewer: William Dart

Before a note had been sounded, Bach Musica NZ’s chairman, Peter Rowe, pointed out that tonight’s concert had suffered more than many through pandemic and other perils. Yet, in performance, under the indefatigable Rita Paczian, what followed was a most enjoyable evening.

Guitarist Barkin Sertkaya offered two concertos in the first half.

If he seemed slightly under-amplified, then perhaps it made us focus more closely on the rippling textures of Vivaldi’s D major Concerto, and then surrender to the melting translucence of its classic Largo.

Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez offered more scope for flamboyance, even if Sertkaya did not quite attain a triple forte after his beautifully sculpted cadenza. Throughout, Paczian’s customary energy kept orchestral colours bursting forth.

Guitarist Barkin Sertkaya.

Tonight’s centrepiece was the premiere of Kai Pothio Kai Maomai by New Zealand composer Oliver Bramah. This was an ambitious setting of the ancient Greek poet Sappho, acknowledging LGBTQ+ politics in its programme notes, its flowing textures revealing Bramah’s interest in Hindustani classical music.

Listening to his atmospheric sonorities - Baramah, a member of this choir, certainly knows how to write for voices - one could not but feel spiritually uplifted. Mid-piece, florid exchanges between violinist Yanghe Yu and flautist Catherine Bowie brought in a touch of the dramatic, and the choral reprise, with full orchestral, was eminently satisfying.

Poulenc’s Gloria is a magnificent example of a composer finding joy in his faith, with dancing rhythms, piquant dissonances and lyrical melodies that languish in harmonic lushness.

Even with slightly cut-back orchestral forces, this was an exhilarating finale. Choir and orchestra fearlessly navigated the constantly changing time signatures that may well have inspired some particularly zesty body moves from Paczian.

The remarkable Joanna Foote took on its demanding soprano solo with only two days’ notice. Superbly and effortlessly projected without any sacrifice of sweet tone, this was a performance that would have given great joy to its composer as it did to tonight’s audience.