Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono sings Puccini. Photo / Xander James

Auckland Opera Studio’s Verdi Meets Puccini was the classy musical equivalent of a brag book, showcasing five of our finest young singers, all winners of prestigious national and international awards.

The Triumphal March and Temple Scene from Verdi’s Aida made a suitably grand launch. Conductor Uwe Grodd marshalled the Manukau Symphony Orchestra and two choirs — Auckland Choral and Pakuranga Choral — as a spectacular backdrop for Eliza Boom’s priestess, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono’s Radames and Benson Wilson’s Ramfis.

Boom’s lustrous Casta Diva from Bellini’s Norma laid out bel canto beauties rarely heard in this country, the pleasure being doubled when Katie Trigg joined her in the opera’s brilliant and demanding Act 2 duet.

Trigg then revealed why she won this year’s Lexus Song Quest with the subtle emotional shadings and exquisitely moulded lines of the letter aria from Massenet’s Werther.