Willow Smith has spoken about about her father's infamous Oscars slap. Photo / Instagram

Willow Smith has defended her dad's infamous Oscars slap.

The 21-year-old said it is part of "humanness" to make errors after the actor stormed the stage at this year's Academy Awards to whack stand-up comic Chris Rock, who had made a joke about Smith's wife's haircut.

Singer Willow told Billboard in an interview published this week: "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness.

"Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."

Rock made a gag about alopecia-sufferer Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, comparing it to GI Jane's buzzcut.

Willow Smith said the spotlight thrust on her family in the wake of the incident did not impact her as much as her "own internal demons."

Her remarks come a week after her dad took to social media to issue yet another apology for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock. Photo / Youtube

Will Smith said in a video: "Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me.

"The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.

"I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Hours after Smith made his social media apology, Rock took to the stage to wax poetic over the moment.

The 57-year-old comedian did not directly address the Oscars incident at his gig in Atlanta on Friday but continued to poke fun at the controversy on stage.

According to CNN, Rock joked at the gig: "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Rock later quipped: "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."