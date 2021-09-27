Will Smith says his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith is 'not monogamous'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first married in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has revealed that he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had sexual relationships with other people throughout their marriage.

Their relationship came under scrutiny last year after rapper August Alsina claimed he was in a relationship with Jada with permission from Will, reports the Independent UK.

Initially Jada dismissed the claims, but when she and Will took part in an interview for her Red Table Talk show, she admitted that "an entanglement" had taken place.

Now in a new interview with GQ, Will has admitted that while their marriage was at first monogamous, they decided to open it up after realising they were both "miserable and clearly something had to change".

He also revealed that while the conversation surrounding Alsina had focused on Jada, both he and his wife had had other sexual relationships during their marriage.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he said.

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

He continued: "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison.

"And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

The couple first married in 1997 and have two children together, Jayden and Willow.

The Independent has contacted Jada's representatives for comment.