Will Smith has revealed he's nervous for the release of his first film since the Oscars slap. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has revealed he's nervous for the release of his first film since the Oscars slap. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith understands that fans may not be flocking to see his first film since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor told Fox 5 in a new interview, “I completely understand that. If someone was not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready.”

His new film Emancipation is released in theatres on December 9, and Smith’s “deepest concern” right now is that the team will be let down by the turnout because of his earlier actions, he told Entertainment Weekly.

“The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film,” he said.

“My hope is that my team isn’t penalised at all for my actions. I think ... everyone has done such spectacular work. I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalised my team, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve.”

Smith, 54, slapped Rock, 57, while the comedian was presenting an award at the Oscars in March this year. When Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith being bald - which is due to alopecia - the actor charged on to the stage, slapped him across the face, and returned to his seat.

Since the incident, Smith has repeatedly apologised to Rock and to his fans.

He released his first public apology online the day after the Oscars. Writing on Instagram, he said, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Emancipation will be released in select cinemas on December 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ from December 9.



