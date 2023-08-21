Britney Spears is set to release her memoir The Woman In Me on October 24 - but does her recent divorce change anything? Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears is set to release her memoir The Woman In Me on October 24 - but does her recent divorce change anything? Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears will reportedly not feature her divorce from Sam Asghari in her upcoming memoir.

The Toxic singer, 41, is due to release her autobiography The Woman in Me on October 24, and despite reports the tome is being hastily rewritten to include details of her split from the 29-year-old personal trainer-turned actor, sources have now said there have not been any “emergency meetings” with the publisher Simon and Schuster or “issues holding up publication” due to her marriage breakdown.

TMZ reported: “There won’t be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney’s divorce ... we’re told the book will be released as is.”

The outlet added presales for the book have also soared since it emerged Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences.

Its claims come after an insider told the Daily Mirror Spears is “frantically” rewriting her memoir to include her divorce battle.

An insider said she is now set to cram in an account of the break-up in her memoir: “To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless. Her fans want to know what was behind the split.

“Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”

Publishers Simon and Schuster were said by the Mirror to have started “busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press” as soon as last week.

The cover of Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, set to be released on October 24.

Another report on Britney’s memoir said Asghari will only feature “fleetingly” in her book.

MailOnline said an insider claimed even though he will feature in a hastily rewritten version, it will not be “a lot”.

A source told the outlet: “Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out.”

Asghari appears to have brushed off the drama over his divorce by joking over the weekend he needed help from his fans choosing his “paparazzi disguise”.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

He poked fun at the fallout over the news he was splitting from Spears by posting the plea alongside a snap of him in three sets of wigs.

According to reports, the autobiography mostly focuses on Spears’ “early life, career, and journey out of her conservatorship” but does feature Asghari to an extent.

The news comes just hours after it was claimed that the pop legend - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a total of 55 hours in early 2004 before going on to have Sean, 17, and Preston, 16 with second husband Kevin Federline - was “keen to control the narrative” of her divorce and had been “frantically rewriting” the work before publication.

A source told The Daily Star: “Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”