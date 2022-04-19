A video of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live has resurfaced. Video / Reddit

Will and Jada Smith could be preparing for one of Hollywood's ugliest divorces.

As tensions continue to rise between the pair following the Men In Black actor's Oscars outburst, Mirror reported the pair could be facing "one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history" which could continue longer than Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's.

Meanwhile, a source has spoken to Heat Magazine saying the famous couple are "barely speaking right now", further fuelling rumours they could be ending their marriage for good.

"Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable," the source said.

"There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now. If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law.

"It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did.

"Will obviously doesn't want that, but there is only so much he can take," the source concluded.

The news comes after August Alsina, the man Pinkett Smith had an affair with is sharing his side of the story in not only a song, but also a rumoured tell-all book.

In a post to Instagram Alsina shared a preview of his latest song "Shake the World", where he is heard singing, "'Well, of course, some s*** is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite."

While a source told The Sun, "August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada."

Pinkett Smith confessed her "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina during her candid talk show Red Table Talk in 2020, where she said she met 23-year-old Alsina through her son Jaden.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards during their affair. Photo / Getty Images

Smith told his wife he was "done" with her when he found out and the pair admitted they separated for a "period of time" following the affair.

Smith shocked the world at this year's Oscars ceremony when he took to the stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a cruel joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to G.I. Jane because of her shaved head - however, she suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

"Get my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Smith told Rock at the time.

Smith was then awarded the Oscar for Best Actor, apologising for his actions to all but Chris Rock in a tearful acceptance speech.

The actor later issued an apology to Rock via an Instagram post, saying, "I was out of line and I was wrong", adding that "a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear."