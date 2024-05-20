Sean "Diddy" Combs will not face criminal charges after a violent video emerged. Photo / AP

Warning: contains details of physical and sexual abuse

A violent video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura made headlines around the world last week with many shocked by the brutality of the attack.

In the short clip, the music mogul can be seen wearing only a white towel as he chases his ex-girlfriend down the hallway of a hotel before punching, kicking and dragging her through the hall and even throwing a vase in her direction.

The Herald explains why Combs will not face criminal charges despite the star accepting responsibility for the disturbing act and police being aware of the incident.

What happened?

This weekend CNN released unearthed surveillance footage showing Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura during a 2016 altercation, reinforcing claims she made in a now-settled lawsuit she filed last year.

The disturbing video shows Casandra “Cassie” Ventura leaving a hotel room and walking towards an elevator as Combs chases her while wearing a towel around his waist. It then shows Combs grabbing the singer by the neck and throwing her to the ground. As Ventura lies on the floor, Combs begins kicking her as he takes her handbag and suitcase.

The video appears to show Combs becoming even more violent with the singer, dragging her towards his room before letting go and walking away. A few seconds later, he is seen taking an object off a table and throwing it in her direction. He then walks away as an elevator door opens and someone seemingly leaves the scene.

Combs admits blame for violent attack

The star released a video earlier today on his social media accounts where he admitted that he attacked Ventura and said he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable”.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the music mogul said. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that.”

He added: “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Why won’t Combs be charged with assault?

Following public outrage of the contents of the video - which was initially released by CNN with the events understood to have occurred “around March 2016″, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement condemning the rapper.

Stating they are unable to file charges despite the seriousness of the attack, a representative for district attorney George Gascon explained that legally their hands were tied.

Referencing the statute of limitations, the statement read: “We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles.”

“We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

The statement continued to say that if the attack did in fact occur in 2016, “unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura days after he attacked her in the hotel. Photo / Getty Images

It was also noted in the statement that on the date the statement was released (May 18), “law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr Combs”.

Gascon’s office signed off the statement urging victims or witnesses of a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to their office.

Since the attack took place in the hallway of the now shut down Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel, any criminal charges fall under Los Angeles County and thus need to follow the statute of limitations law.

The law currently states an assault charge must be pursued within one year for simple assault and within three years for a charge related to felony aggravated assault.

How does the video relate to Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy?

Cassie and Diddy "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

In November last year, Ventura made a filing where she accused her ex-partner of raping and assaulting her. She also made allegations that the rapper kicked, stomped and beat her, as well as claiming he forced her to perform sexual acts with male sex workers while he watched.

Ventura also detailed what seems to be the exact incident that has now been shown via surveillance footage. Stating that “in or around March 2016″, “Mr Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye”.

She claimed when she tried to leave, “glass vases” were thrown at her.

The lawsuit also claims Diddy paid the hotel US$50,000 ($81,520) for the hallway security footage of the incident.

“This hotel is no longer under IHG management, and we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage,” IHG said in a statement obtained by People.

Ventura’s lawsuit was filed mere weeks before New York’s Adult Survivors Act expired. The law previously allowed sexual abuse victims to bypass statute of limitations restrictions and file a lawsuit.

Ventura and Combs agreed to settle the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount one day after she made the filing. The rapper’s lawyer Ben Brafman issued a statement shortly after news of the settlement made headlines, claiming Combs “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

He continued to say the decision to settle a lawsuit is “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and reiterated that the rapper “flat-out” denied the claims.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura shared in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Is Combs facing other lawsuits?

Shortly after the lawsuit was settled, Combs was hit with another by an unnamed plaintiff, where he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

In it, the suit named Combs, his music company Bad Boy Entertainment, and former president of the company Harve Pierre as defendants.

The filing claims Combs, Pierre and others, flew the teenage girl from Detroit to New York City where they “gang-raped” her.

Pierre issued a statement addressing the “disgusting,” and “false” allegations, claiming they were a “desperate attempt for financial gain.”

A judge ruled the case would have to include the woman’s real name if she wanted to proceed any further.

A third suit was filed by Joie Dickerson-Neal who accused the star of drugging her, sexually assaulting her and recording the 1991 assault.

Liza Gardner also filed a lawsuit in which she claimed Combs, along with fellow musician Aaron Hall, sexually assaulted her.

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs could be facing multiple serious charges. Photo / AP

After all four lawsuits were filed, Combs broke his silence. He took to social media, writing, “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The most recent lawsuit to be filed against Combs is by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones - a former producer who worked with the star. In his suit, he claimed he was “subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction”.

He also alleged he was forced to engage in relations with sex workers and that Combs allegedly hosted “sex-trafficking parties” with underage women.

No criminal charges have been filed against the star as of May 19.



