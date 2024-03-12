Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Why Newshub closure and TVNZ cuts are ‘disaster for democracy’

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Sunday, hosted by Miriama Kamo, is one of the shows that could end under a proposal for cuts at TVNZ.

Sunday, hosted by Miriama Kamo, is one of the shows that could end under a proposal for cuts at TVNZ.

OPINION

The end. We met via Zoom. We were in lockdown and on mute, so the manager wouldn’t have heard the air turning blue as 200 of us learned that Bauer Media New . The Listener, North and South, Metro, the Woman’s Weekly - two of those titles were older than me and now they were gone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment