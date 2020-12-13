Why Taylor Swift has stopped writing about her personal life

Taylor Swift has revealed why she's stopped writing wrongs about her personal life. Photo / Getty Imagegs

Taylor Swift felt like she was "loading a cannon of clickbait" with her old tracks.

The 'folklore' hitmaker enjoyed changing her approach to her music and being more creative as she felt some of her "diaristic songs" was like putting herself under "too hot of a microscope".

She said: "I was just so happy that my world felt opened up creatively. There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt was unsustainable for my future moving forward."

"It felt like too hot of a microscope … it felt a bit like I was like, 'Why am I just like ... if I'm writing about my life and all it is' ... In my bad days I would feel like I was loading a cannon of clickbait when that's not what I want for my life."

"And I think that when I put out folklore, I felt like if I can do this ... This thing where I get to create characters in this mythological American town or wherever I imagine them and I can reflect my own emotions onto what I think they might be feeling."

"I can create stories and characters and stories and arcs and all this stuff but I don't have to have it feel like when I put out an album I'm just like giving tabloids ammunition and stuff... and constantly kind of like examining yourself in a way that feels like … I felt like there would be a point in my life where I could no longer really do that and still maintain a place of good mental health and emotional health and all that."

The 31-year-old singer is glad her fans were into the more creative song as much as she does.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music in an interview which will be released in full tomorrow, she said: "So what I felt after we put out folklore was like 'oh wow, people are into this too, this thing that feels really good for my life and feels really good for my creativity … It feels good for them too? Oh my god!"

"It was a real breakthrough moment of excitement and happiness and I kind of referred to writing these songs as a flotation device because obviously this year is hell on earth for everyone and seeing what your fellow humans are going through."