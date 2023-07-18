Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party. Photo / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara’s partying ways allegedly played a big role in her split from husband Joe Manganiello.

The Magic Mike star would often distance himself from his wife when she attended parties in LA or had her pals over for “cocktail nights” at their home.

Manganiello “found it challenging to be surrounded by potential temptation”, after struggling with alcohol addiction during his early 20s, according to the Sun.

Vergara and Manganiello have navigated a “tricky past couple years” in their relationship, which led them “drift apart during the Covid pandemic”.

Vergara’s business associates revealed that she has “effectively been living like a single woman for the past few months”.

The insider said: “Sofia and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail.

“Sofia really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the ways she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet people at their homes and also host little soirees at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years.

“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiralling, so he would always steer clear of temptation.

“Certainly in the past couple of years, she would be out alone as Joe just wanted to avoid issues. It was tough for him. Everyone was very understanding, but he encouraged Sofia to live her life and be happy.

“People around Sofia noted that they were increasingly not together and she was on her own a lot.”

The source went on: “Their romance was first based on a very beautiful raw attraction as two very beautiful people with a sexually charged relationship. But like many married couples, reality kicks in with life once the honeymoon is over.

“Sofia has worked non-stop truthfully, and even with America’s Got Talent during Covid, she got on air and worked. Things have been a little tougher for Joe in that area. He has been working, but he just hasn’t landed any major lead roles for a long time.

Sofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello on their wedding day. Photo / Instagram

“On top of that, the two are also quite different people personality-wise.

“Joe is a quiet man, who likes a peaceful existence. He is a self-confessed geek and a bit of a gamer, who likes being home.

“He loves his meditation and gym. Sofia just loves to be out and about doing things and moving forward all the time.

“She likes to be at events and where things are happening. They grew apart. In the past few months, they have not been out together very much. The talk around her group was that she was acting a little like she was single.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015. Photo / Instagram

In March this year, Vergara, 51, notably did not take her husband to the 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs) in Los Angeles.

The Modern Family actress presented The Beauty Enhancement Award to her cousin, Dr Mariana Vergara.

When questioned where Manganiello was, one of the star’s friends responded: “Joe is at home. He could not make it.”

The insider added: “That was the type of phrase used a lot. They just didn’t make it. Sofia always tried to make out things were okay or even play down the distance, but it reached the point of no return.”

The couple confirmed on Monday that they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” Page Six reported.

Manganiello opened up about quitting drinking in 2002 to HuffPost Live.

He said: “I screen-tested for Spider-Man the week I got out of college and got the role.”

Jason Padgett and Joe Manganiello at the Spider-Man premiere in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

However, at the time, Manganiello was battling a drinking problem that would put his success in the spotlight at risk.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor described drinking as a way for him to escape himself.

He revealed that substance abuse led to him derailing his career and his life later on. He said “[t]here was a point where I really thought I was broken beyond the point of being able to be fixed”.

Manganiello shed light on just how bad things got when he was asked in an interview with HuffPost Live if his sobriety had been worth it.

“Worth it?!” he asked, shocked. “My life was ruined [by alcohol]. I was homeless and carless and broke and no career. So, yeah, definitely, definitely worth it.

“There was a point where I really thought I was broken beyond the point of being able to be fixed.”

In his Men’s Health interview in 2019, Manganiello reflected on his mental health and how it played a part in his drinking problem.

“Drinking was a way for me not to have to deal with me,” he revealed.

“And I think that acting was a way for me to not have to be me either. So I could go onstage and not be me, come offstage and go to the bar and not be me. Rinse and repeat.”

When he decided to stop drinking for good, he assessed every facet of his life and decided to start fresh. While on this journey of self-discovery, he started practising transcendental meditation, something he still does regularly now.

“I do it as soon as I wake up. Twenty minutes,” he said. “Yeah, [Sofia’s] asleep and I just sit up and do it.

“There’s a reason why meditation is 4000 years old. The word mantra—mind-vehicle—I find that to be true. I’ve had some profound things happen to me while meditating.”

The Sun has contacted Vergara and Manganiello’s representatives for comment.



