Pamela Anderson says her sex tape scandal with then-husband Tommy Lee "undeniably defined" her future career and relationships. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has revealed she doesn’t want to watch her own Netflix documentary.

While she’s reportedly bared her soul in the upcoming film, Pamela, a love story - which launches in January to coincide with the release of her penned memoir Love, Pamela - she has no intention of watching the programme.

She told Vanity Fair: “The documentary I haven’t seen, and I have no intention of seeing it.

”I gave full access to my archives and diaries, and I hope that through full transparency, it makes sense to somebody.”

While the documentary was being filmed, the 55-year-old star found out about Hulu’s drama Pam and Tommy, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan. It portrayed Pamela and her ex-husband Tommy Lee during the period where their stolen sex tape was made public.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones in the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy. Photo / Disney+

The star has decided to speak about the tape in the documentary, although she insisted there is no “truth” to the story.

She explained: “Nobody knew the truth — even I don’t know [100 per cent] of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward in - my career and my relationships.”

Pamela Anderson on the set of Baywatch in 1992. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Pamela - who announced her split from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in January 2022 - describes herself as a hopeless romantic.

The film’s director Ryan White added to Vanity Fair: “Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve—not just in relationships but in all things in her life.

”All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they’re in our film, including the most recent one.

”And no matter how many times it hasn’t worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way.”