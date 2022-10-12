Margot Robbie made her big break in the 2013 film. Photo / Supplied

Margot Robbie has revealed why she insisted on stripping completely naked for a scene in the Wolf of Wall Street.

The Australian actress, 32, made her big break in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

And in a resurfaced interview, Robbie explained why she took part in the explicit full-frontal scene.

She told the UK's Daily Telegraph in 2014 that she was "apprehensive" about going nude, but when Scorsese offered to tone down the scene, she refused.

"I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they've put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that's disgusting. And you can always tell," the former Neighbours star said.

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Photo / Supplied

"But I also think it's disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.

"The whole point of [her character] Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world.

"So when Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out, and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn't. She has to be naked. She's laying her cards on the table."

In a separate interview, Robbie that there were up to 30 people in the room as the scene was filmed.

"All men," she told Porter. "And for 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself. It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity, really deep, and fully commit."

Robbie went on to star in Suicide Squad, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and I, Tonya, the latter of which led to her Oscar nomination for Best Actress.