The reality star has opened up about her choice to live separate from her new husband. Photo / AP

Kourtney Kardashian might be a happily married woman, but she still needs her own space.

The reality star married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in three beautiful ceremonies earlier this year but the two are yet to move in together, E! News reports.

Speaking to Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the mother of three said, "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids."

"For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 with ex, Shanna Moakler.

This is not the first time the reality star has spoken about the couple's living arrangement. Appearing on this week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians which was filmed earlier this year, the star confirmed there will be a joint house but they are waiting for the right time and the right house.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."

The star went on to say she believes the time is "special" for their two families and said she stays at Travis' house when her children are with their father.

While appearing on the podcast, Kardashian also opened up about her and her new husband's mission to conceive a baby together.

Last season on The Kardashians revealed the pair were trying IVF among other methods as they attempted to conceive however the star said they have hit pause for the time being because of the toll it took on her health.

"The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

She added "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen," continuing on to say, "We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that God blesses us with a baby."