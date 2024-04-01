Kate Beckinsale at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held in January. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale has fans concerned for her wellbeing once again, after she shared photos from her hospital bed over Easter weekend.

It’s not the first time the actress has made cryptic posts from hospital — during March, she revealed she had been hospitalised, but did not explain why.

Now she’s shared photos of herself wearing Easter bunny socks in her hospital bed, nearly two weeks later, with the caption “Happy Easter”.

It comes after she shared emotional selfies from hospital in a Mother’s Day post paying tribute to her mother, who is battling her own health issues.

Beckinsale did not reveal why she was in hospital at the time. The Daily Mail has contacted her representatives for comment.

As well as caring for her mother, Judy Loe, amid her own illness, the actress is still grieving the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died in January after “a massive stroke” while battling two types of cancer.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Beckinsale “hasn’t been doing or feeling well”, but is “doing her best to take care of herself”.

In her Mother’s Day post, she shared several photos of Loe enjoying cake and champagne, as well as herself amid visits to her mother along with her dogs.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s*** and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

She went on, “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.

Kate Beckinsale has shared several photos from a hospital bed in recent weeks. Photo / Kate Beckinsale

“Thank you for loving us, those who do‚ and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful.”

Concluding the emotional post, she wrote, “Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

The actress had been looking after her mother and her late stepfather after flying them both over from the UK to live with her at her Los Angeles home.

Late last year, a source told the Daily Mail, “Kate has been caring for her parents, who both have serious illnesses, for most of the year. She brought them to her home in LA and has made looking after them her No 1 priority.”

Beckinsale announced the death of stepfather Roy at the age of 87 on January 10, shortly after she was rushed to hospital following the Golden Globes award ceremony.

Kate Beckinsale raced to the hospital, still wearing her Golden Globes gown. Photo / Kate Beckinsale

The actress lost her biological father, Richard Beckinsale, who died at 31 of a heart attack in his sleep, in 1979 — and the source went on to say the losses in her life have taken their toll in recent months.

“She was spotted this week several times crying in the corridors of UCLA hospital,” the source claimed at the time, adding that her friends were “very concerned that she has been under relentless strain for months and hardly sleeping or eating”.

“Kate appears to be very strong, but this has been incredibly hard and, given that she lost her father so young, is affecting her very deeply. Her friends are concerned for her own health.”

Meanwhile, another source says her mother, Judy Loe, has elected to keep her own health struggles private.

“She’s extraordinary, you wouldn’t even know by looking at her,” they said, adding, “She has been keeping a very positive attitude throughout everything.”