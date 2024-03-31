The Beckhams spent Easter weekend on a luxury yacht. Photos / Victoria Beckham

Most of us celebrate Easter by indulging in a creme egg or two, having the family over for a roast or going to church — partying on a $33 million yacht isn’t quite in the budget.

It is for David and Victoria Beckham, however, as the British power couple took their family on a luxury boat trip around the US during the holiday weekend.

The Beckhams took the crown for the most lavish celebrations this year, with their children Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, Harper and Cruz boarding a £16 million ($33m) boat for a getaway.

Romeo Beckham did not appear for the celebrations, but Victoria mentioned him when sharing several photos from the weekend.

The Beckhams posed on the yacht wearing matching pink and white Easter bunny ears, with Victoria captioning the photos, “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham !! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams xx”.

The impressive vessel reportedly set them back millions of pounds, a hefty upgrade from the previous 100ft £5 million yacht the pro footballer bought in 2022.

The couple have spent most of their time in Florida since February 2014, when the former Manchester United player signed to Inter Miami CF.

When they’re not in the United States, they spend their time in their US$40 million ($64m) townhouse in “Millionaire’s Row” in Kensington.

The pair reportedly have a total net worth of US$514m.

Elsewhere, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague gifted their 14-month-old daughter Bambi with a lavish array of Easter gifts, from Easter eggs to stuffed Easter bunny toys, mini eggs and flowers.

And Kris Jenner put on an extravagant Easter party for her grandchildren, with daughters Kim and Khloe sharing several photos from Easter morning.

Jenner is a grandmother to 13 children, aged 13 to 5 months.

Kim paid tribute to “the best grandma” in her post, writing, “how cute is my mom”.

With the help of Little Artist Parties, Jenner turned her home into a display of pastels, with stuffed animals, toys and activities for the kids.

In one area of the house, titled Cottontail Cuties, there were clothing racks laden with outfits in all sizes, as well as Cottontail Cottage kits for guests to build and decorate their own gingerbread houses.

The children could also take part in an Easter egg decorating station.

However, not every Easter celebration was so picture perfect — Kate Beckinsale shared an update from her hospital bed to mark the holiday.

Sharing a photo of her feet in Easter bunny socks on Instagram, she wished her followers a happy Easter.

It comes after another post in March in which she marked Mother’s Day in the UK from hospital.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s*** and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote at the time, though she did not add further details about why or when she was hospitalised.