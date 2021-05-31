Why fans are obsessed with Matt LeBlanc after the Friends reunion

The Friends cast pose for a selfie during the televised special. Photo / HBO Max

The Friends reunion brought an iconic group of actors back together - but one star has emerged from the special as social media's favourite.

The iconic cast of Friends appeared back on screen for the first time in nearly two decades last week for HBO Max's special, which is available to watch in New Zealand on TVNZ OnDemand. And while the internet was buzzing over the revelation that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a crush on each other in real life, one actor has sparked a viral meme.

Caption this: Matt LeBlanc's 'dad' pose during the Friends reunion has inspired a viral meme. Photo / HBO Max

Matt LeBlanc, 53, who played Joey on Friends, posed in what can only be described as a proud father at a family gathering stance - his arms staunchly crossed. And users on Twitter had a field day.

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi — Gem 🐸 (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021

"Matt LeBlanc sits like a bloke that is at his niece's birthday while the cup final is on," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "Matt LeBlanc sat there like your dad watching your first boyfriend that he dislikes trying & failing to fix the home PC."

Matt LeBlanc sat there like your dad watching your first boyfriend that he dislikes trying & failing to fix the home PC pic.twitter.com/EK68Ym58Y2 — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 29, 2021

A third said it looked like he was "your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen". How's that for a specific comparison?

Such were the several LeBlanc dad jokes that an entire country - Ireland - claimed him as their own.

Irish Twitter adopting Matt LeBlanc has been the best thing this week. I only understand a fraction of it, but let me tell you that the general feel of it is universal. Every country has men with that “uncle” energy. — Carl-Fredrik Fridén (@cffriden) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI — Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 30, 2021

"Twitter was not at all kidding when they said that Matt LeBlanc was giving off some serious Irish dad/uncle energy during the #FriendsReunion," A fan posted.

Irish actress and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan tweeted: "Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don't want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he's from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner".

Millions of viewers came to love the American actor when he played Joey for 10 years from 1994 to 2004, and during the reunion, he shared how his audition for the part was almost a disaster.

He had just $9 dollars in his bank account at the time, and a wild night out almost derailed his final callback audition.

"To make a long story short, I woke up in the middle of the night and had to go to the bathroom, and I've got up too fast," he explained to James Corden, telling him he suffered a laceration to his face.

But his unfortunate accident ending up working in his favour and actually helped him land the part.

"I can't believe I'm telling you this … But I kind of blacked out as you do, and fell face first into the toilet and hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat.

"A huge chunk of meat came off my nose, and I had to go in for the big callback with a big ugly scab on my nose.

"[Producer] Marta [Kauffman] goes, 'What happened to your face?'. And I told the truth and got the job."