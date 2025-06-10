The actor said: “It’s almost like a few characters I’ve played boiled into one. He’s like the guy from Goliath, Bad Santa, it’s like he doesn’t suffer fools, but he also has some fun every now and then. I’m just basically playing who I would be if I were a landman.”

Thornton previously confessed that he feels “nervous” watching himself on screen.

Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa.

The actor revealed that he’s tried to avoid seeing himself in Landman, even though he’s been widely praised for his performance.

He told Extra: “I get nervous watching myself, so I haven’t actually seen them myself.”

Landman was created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, and Taylor actually wrote the show with Thornton in mind.

The actor shared: “I had done a cameo for Taylor in 1883. I just went down to Fort Worth and did this cameo in 1883.

“When [we] were at the premiere of that in Las Vegas, he said, ‘Listen, I’m writing this show with your voice called Landman’. He goes, ‘I think you’re really going to dig this.’ So he had told me about it a couple of years before we actually started filming, and I got really excited when he sent me the first couple of scripts.

“It kind of fit like a glove.”