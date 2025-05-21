He doesn’t mind – simply hands me a card with the address of a photo kiosk and scurries off to immortalise more equally “precious” moments.
This happens three more times as I linger in the grassy area outside the jewel in the Cannes crown, the Grand Théâtre Lumière (AKA where all the biggest gala premieres happen).
The day rolls on and brings an Angelina Jolie hotel sighting. Walking along the street to find lunch, Succession‘s Jeremy Strong is to my right. A film producer I’ve just met mentions he’d bumped into Kristen Stewart the day before.
The town is synonymous with glamour, wealth, and celebrity.
Billionaire-owned yachts are dotted all along the harbour, and the palm-lined Croisette, the main boulevard stretching along the French Riviera coastline, is populated by some of the world’s most famous luxury hotels and retailers.
And speaking of fashion, one golden rule has been regularly stressed to me by veteran attendees since the day I arrived: “You cannot be overdressed in Cannes”.
At a dinner, I’m surrounded by film and TV people, swapping stories of Cannes days gone by.
“I used to have meetings here with Harvey Weinstein,” one tells me. “He was always here at the centre of it all, he loved it. Always doing business.”
I ask what he’d been like to deal with back then, and get a grimace in response.
Another tells me of the time that she and a friend had ended up at a party hosted by a former actress who had been in the midst of a severe career (and reputational) downturn, and had sadly admitted to them that she was surrounded by strangers upon their arrival.
“It was really grim. I just wanted to leave,” she tells me.
Two former set PAs are arguing about who had the worst boss. It’s between a pair of very famous actors, and both their former staffers provide excellent points for their cases – including outrageous demands and impromptu sackings.
It’s a very different story for the handful of lucky film fans, or cinephiles, who manage to secure accreditation for the festival.
But the system is a fixed hierarchy, and they are unfortunately at the bottom of the chain – meaning that while they are theoretically able to attend screenings … actually getting a ticket can be exceptionally tricky.
Spots are released four days in advance, at staggered times for different categories. If yours is in the last batch – well, condolences.
Up in the hills behind Cannes, in Le Cannet, I’ve found myself at a private villa pool party celebrating something, and hosted by someone.
I’m not being discreet here. I’ve literally not been given this information. Rather, I was just sent an invitation with an address and a vague theme.
Regardless, in the interest of providing full coverage for our readers, I have opted to hang out there, sipping champagne while looking out over the picturesque French coastline.
Just as I wonder if this might be a very brief, but significant, moment for me on the social ladder here in Cannes, I’m brought crashing back down to reality when a new acquaintance mentions his plans for later in the week.
He’s off to one of the elusive after-afterparties, which he says is hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.
In the interest of thorough journalism, I simply must ask if he can take a guest (me).