Whoopi Goldberg on The View. Photo / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg has just made a stunning revelation about her face that has shocked fans.

The 66-year-old host of US talk show The View was discussing the new "no brow" trend which involves bleaching eyebrows to appear as if you don't have any – or removing them completely.

This prompted one of Whoopi's fellow panellists to declare they'd "never noticed" the star had no eyebrows.

But while it's currently fashionable to bleach or shave your brows, Whoopi said she has been doing it ever since she was a child, but due to a skin condition no one ever realises she doesn't have them – not even her ex-husband.

"Whoopi I have sat next to you for six years and never noticed that you have no eyebrows," her co-panellist Sara Haines said.

"And I look right into your eyes and I did not notice."

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't have eyebrows, but no one ever notices. Photo / Supplied

Whoopi explained she's not the only person who hasn't realised, revealing it also slipped the notice of one ex-husband of hers.

"I was married to a man who didn't notice, until one day, he said, 'Oh my God, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know.'"

When she was asked if she'd ever had them, Whoopi said she'd had them as a "little kid".

However, when she started to develop "bumps" on her brow line, her mum decided to "remove" the hair.

"So I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows, unless I'm working," she said.

The actress – who starred in The Color Purple, Ghost, and the Sister Act franchise – said she's given brows when filming, revealing they are "painted or stuck on".

Social media has been stunned by Whoopi's admission, with many asking how they failed to spot she has no eyebrows.

"My mind is blown," one wrote on Twitter.

"I was today years old when I found out that Whoopi Goldberg doesn't have eyebrows," another wrote.

And a third said: "This is so mind-boggling to me! How have I never noticed? She does it so confidently too."

The clip was shared by The View on TikTok where viewers were also "shocked".

"OMG, I never noticed myself. And woman you're absolutely gorgeous without them!" one fan wrote.

"It just goes to show that eyebrows really aren't as important as we think they are," another commented.

"Funny thing is she doesn't need them. Beautiful," someone else chipped in.

The "no brow" trend has been growing in popularity recently, with Lady Gaga, Kendal Jenner and singer Doja Cat all rocking either bleached or completely shaven eyebrows.

A no-eyebrows filter has proved popular on TikTok allowing people to see what they'd look like without the usual hair on their face.