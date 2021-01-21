Whats On in Wellington: Anniversary weekend activities

The Pasifika Festival is at Odlins Plaza on Saturday 23 January 2021. Photo / Mark Coot

All ages and weather conditions are catered for this Wellington anniversary, with a weekend of Summer events awaiting the capital. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there would be mostly fine conditions over all three days, with Monday the pick of the weekend. Wellington was looking at light rain on Saturday evening and strong northwesterly winds on Saturday evening moving into Sunday morning, with mild temperatures in the low 20s. For those travelling throughout the country, there would also be windy conditions in the lower North Island on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

But for Wellingtonians staying home this long weekend, there are a variety of events on offer to suit all weather conditions.

Pasifika festival

Hula dance workshops, cake decorating and costume-making are among the activities on offer at the annual Wellington Pasifika Festival on Saturday

. Running from 12-6pm at Odlins Plaza, the free event highlights the culture, colours and flavours of the Pacific community with food trucks, stalls and live performance - usually attracting around 15,000 visitors. Hosted by comedian James Nokise, the festival features performances from groups across the Pacific including Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Senior Exercise Group, Israel Star, and opera legend Ben Makisi.

A Very Welly Weekend

To celebrate Wellington anniversary, a new event from Wellington City Council will run Sunday and Monday around the city's waterfront. An all-ages event, A Very Welly Weekend includes a live fireworks display on Sunday evening and a whānau-fun day on Monday. The fireworks would be let off from two harbour locations – Oriental Bay beach and Frank Kitts Park – at 9.30pm and visitors are encouraged to come early to secure a good viewing spots. An event-filled day would follow on Monday, with amusement park rides in Waitangi Park, circus performances in Circa Plaza, live music in Odlins Plaza and food trucks from midday.

Family Day, Wellington Racing Club

Wellington families can also head to Trentham Lawn on Saturday for the Family Day, with activities such as face painting, a petting zoo and kids fashion in the field on offer to keep all ages occupied. With gates opening at 10.30, the first of eight races is scheduled at 12.10 and the last at 4.50pm. General admission is $10 per person (17 and under for free), with "Member for a day" passes available for $20. Trains would not be operating to and from Trentham station due to work on the Hutt Valley lines, but direct buses would replace trains from Wellington Station.

The Van Gogh Alive exhibition was on display at TSB Bank Arena until the end of the month. Photo / Supplied

Van Gogh Alive exhibition

For the perfect rainy or windy day activity, the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is at Wellington's TBS Bank Arena throughout the weekend. While many are already familiar with the work of the Dutch post-impressionist artist, the multi-sensory experience offers a dazzling perspective into the troubled mind of Van Gogh. Tickets are available every day from 9am – 8pm until the end of the month, when the exhibition moves to Christchurch.

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa

A number of exhibitions are on offer at Wellington's Te Papa Tongerewa, including the World of WearableArt Up Close, showcasing 35 award-winning pieces from around the world until February 14. Giving visitors a rare chance to see World of Wearable Art garments up close, the exhibition explores a variety of cultures, time periods and unique mediums such as latex, carpet and bicycle tubes. A number of free exhibits such as the Web of Time - an art installation by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota - are also proving an engaging photo opportunity for visitors.

Visitor walking through the Web of Time, an art installation by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota, at Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gardens Magic Festival

Wellingtonians still have until the end of the month to enjoy free concerts and light displays at the capital's Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. Hosted by Wellington City Council, the three-week festival features free nightly concerts from Kiwi artists until January 31 from 8-9.30pm, with a light display 9-10.30pm. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to grab a good picnic spot, and to scan in with the displayed QR codes.