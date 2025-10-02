Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

What to watch: 7 shows and films to stream this weekend from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Neon, TVNZ+ and Prime Video

Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Trailer for new Glen Powell TV series, Chad Powers. Video / Hulu

Glen Powell goes ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, McConaughey fights fires and we meet Hollywood horror’s poster boy. These are the shows and films to stream this weekend.

Chad Powers - Disney+

“I’m going to do a Mrs Doubtfire - but with football.” Don’t you love it when a character sums up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save