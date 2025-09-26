Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

What to watch: 6 new shows to stream this weekend on Apple TV+, Netflix, ThreeNow, Disney+

Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Netflix series, House of Guinness. Video / Netflix

A new drama from the maker of Peaky Blinders, the adventures of some haphazard spies and a sci-fi love story for the ages, these are the new shows and movies to stream this week.

House of Guinness - Netflix

I was always going to love this show, so take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save