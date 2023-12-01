Shane MacGowan had been ill for a number of years. Photo / AP

Early this morning it was announced that The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan had died, aged 65.

Victoria Mary Clarke, his wife of five years and partner of more than 16 years, shared the news in a social media post, heartbreakingly telling fans: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life”.

MacGowan died after a recent health battle with viral encephalitis which saw him receiving care at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for many months after being diagnosed with the illness last year. The singer was released from hospital care one week ago as he prepared for his 66th birthday on December 25.

It is unknown if the singer died as a result of his encephalitis diagnosis, however the Evening Standard reported he was treated with breathing apparatus during his time in intensive care.

What is viral encephalitis?

The illness may be an uncommon one but it is a serious condition that results in inflammation or swelling of the brain.

It is not exactly clear why people get encephalitis, however research shows it can be caused by viral infections, immune system problems as well as bacterial and fungal infections.

Encephalitis can affect anyone, no matter their age. The Independent reports that very young and very old people are most at risk and the seriousness of the illness means it can be life-threatening and requires hospital treatment.

While it’s not always possible to prevent the disease, vaccinations - including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine; the Japanese encephalitis vaccine (recommended for travellers visiting at-risk areas, such as parts of Asia); and the rabies vaccination can help prevent the transmission of the illness.

What are the symptoms?

A person who is suffering from encephalitis may first notice a high temperature or headache - which can often feel like flu-like symptoms.

However, within hours, or sometimes days or weeks, the symptoms worsen and may result in confusion or disorientation, seizures or fits, changes in personality and behaviour, difficulty speaking, weakness or loss of movement in some parts of the body, and loss of consciousness.

In some cases, people diagnosed with the disease may fall into a coma or be placed into a medically induced coma as a treatment option.

What is the treatment?

As encephalitis is a condition affecting the brain, it requires urgent hospital treatment and may see a person hospitalised for months at a time.

If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from the illness, it’s recommended you see medical attention as quickly as possible as the earlier treatment is started, the more successful it’s likely to be.

Treatment options can include a range of different methods depending on what the underlying cause of the illness is. A person may be treated with antiviral medicines, steroid injections or antibiotics. They may also be given pain management medication to help reduce discomfort.

The UK’s National Health Service lists the following as forms of treatment:

Antiviral medicines.

Steroid injections.

Treatments to help control the immune system.

Antibiotics or antifungal medicines.

Painkillers to reduce discomfort or a high temperature.

Medicine to control seizures or fits.

Support with breathing, such as oxygen through a face mask or a breathing machine (ventilator).

MacGowan was known as the boozy, rabble-rousing singer and chief songwriter of The Pogues. He infused traditional Irish music with the energy and spirit of punk and his songwriting ability and persona made him an iconic figure in contemporary Irish culture.

His most well-known song, created with his band The Pogues, was the bittersweet Christmas ballad Fairytale of New York, which Irish President Michael D Higgins said “will be listened to every Christmas for the next century or more”.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our most beautiful, darling and dearly beloved Shane MacGowan,” his wife Victoria Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father Maurice said in a statement.

