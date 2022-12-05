Shane MacGowan of The Pogues has been admitted to hospital. Photo / Getty Images

The band’s frontman - who has been using a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015 - has been admitted to hospital according to his wife, Victoria May Clarke.

Taking to Twitter she shared a photo of the 64-year-old and asked fans to send “prayers and healing vibes”.

“Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

While MacGowan was smiling in the picture, his wife later told the Irish Mirror that he is finding his time in hospital “frustrating” and they are hoping that since he was admitted on Friday last week he will be discharged sometime this week.

It is not yet known why the star is receiving medical care.

The Daily Mail reported the singer has not been in the best of health since an accident in 2015 where he broke his hip and needed to use a wheelchair.

In 2021 he again suffered injuries after falling over and breaking his knee. He also tore ligaments in his left knee and never recovered. Earlier this year, in April he confirmed he “can’t walk anymore”.

It comes after the release of an authorised biography of the music great – Furious Devotion: The Life of Shane MacGowan – by author Richard Balls which charted the highs and lows of the singer’s life.

It looked at the MacGowan’s “hell-raising antics” while touring New Zealand in 1988 and how the visit that year first truly highlighted to bandmates that he was on a path to self-destruction.

The singer has been open about his battle with addiction and shared that following decades of alcohol and drug abuse he had to get a full set of teeth implants in 2015.