What is Amber Heard's net worth? Staggering contrast with Johnny Depp's riches

Supermodel, Kate Moss denied Johnny Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs. Video / FOX 13 Seattle

It wouldn't be too far off to say many people hadn't seen or heard of Amber Heard until she divorced Johnny Depp.

Some would've heard of the actor and model for the first time when she and then husband Depp felt the full wrath of Australian Border Force (and Barnaby Joyce) for their infamous dog-smuggling saga.

But compared to her ex-husband, she is relatively unknown; and among many, better recognised for her courtroom appearances than her on-screen roles.

Nonetheless, the ongoing multimillion-dollar defamation trial has brought the unfriendly spotlight of public scrutiny on the couple, their careers, their marriage and divorce, past relationships, charitable contributions (or lack thereof), and their bank balances.

At this point, their reputations are shattered, so what is left to lose except their riches?

Amber Heard listens in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

Amber Heard's net­ worth

Heard's exact net worth is up for debate. Fox Business reports it is US$8 million ($12.3 million), while Celebrity Net Worth lists Heard's net worth at US$2.5 million ($3.86 million).

The defamation trial has laid the couple's finances bare, and revealed that Heard earned US$10 million in gross income between 2013 and 2019.

It is a staggering contrast to her ex-husband's reported net worth - a mind-boggling US$150 million ($231 million).

But unlike Depp's well-established career, Heard's had only just hit its first major success when the courtroom battles began.

Her career began as a model in New York, before she moved to Los Angeles and starred in music videos and landed minor roles in television series like Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and The O.C.

She made her first film appearance in Friday Night Lights (2004), and began an up-and-down career that totalled 51 acting credits, according to IMDB.

Her first leading role was in the 2006 slasher film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (a flop), but her most notable roles include as Seth Rogen's much-younger love interest in Pineapple Express, a brief appearance in Zombieland, and her supporting role in The Rum Diary, where she met Depp.

After a string of minor roles in 2015 – notably Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl – Heard scored her largest role to date: Mera in the 2018 blockbuster Aquaman.

Heard was paid US$1 million for the role and, after the film made US$1 billion worldwide, was paid US$2 million for the 2023 sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Her continuation with the project has drawn millions to sign a petition calling for her character to be re-cast.

As well as movies, Heard has 31 professional modelling credits, including campaigns with Guess, a global ambassadorship with L'Oreal Paris (worth US$1.625 million), and work with the Cannes Film Festival and Harper's Bazaar.

How does she compare to Depp?

Johnny Depp has been acting for about as long as his ex-wife has been alive, and in that time he has amassed a mind-boggling amount of money, international real estate, businesses, and vintage motor vehicles.

Forbes has named him the "most overpaid" actor twice as he asks, on average, upwards of US$20 million per acting contract.

Though he blew most of his exorbitant wealth in 2016, Depp is still worth an eye-watering US$150 million, compared to Heard's US$2.5 million.

Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

What did Heard get in the divorce?

Not much.

He certainly didn't give her half of his fortune like he promised to give his partner of 14 years, and mother of his children, French model Vanessa Paradis when they split.

Despite receiving a US$7 million settlement after her initial allegations of Depp's abuse in 2016, she pledged to donate the funds to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union. It has since been revealed in court that she only donated a small portion of the funds.

But even when their divorce was finalised in 2017, Depp retained all of his international real estate holdings – including the private island where they wed – and vintage vehicle collection. Heard, meanwhile, walked away with the two terriers, a horse, and two vehicles.

After their divorce, Heard applied for spousal support, asking for US$50,000 per month to cover various expenses, including US$10,000 for rent, US$2000 for eating out, and US$10,000 for pet supplies and legal costs.

At the time, she said she was only making a small income including US$27,000 in film royalties, and proved her savings only amounted to US$25,000 at the time, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She later withdrew the claim.

What about Johnny's other exes?

Even compared to his former exes, Paradis, Kate Moss, and the original muse Winona Ryder (who is worth a comfortable US$18 million), Heard's finances barely compare.

As of 2022, Vanessa Paradis has a net worth of US$100 million, after a long and successful singing, acting and modelling career.

And Kate Moss, the legendary 1990s British supermodel, who testified in this latest defamation case, is worth an estimated US$70 million.

Reminder: Heard is worth an estimated US$2.5 million.

As the court drama plays out one thing is for sure, the final verdict of this trial is going to have a significant impact on both Depp and Heard's lives; but especially Heard's.