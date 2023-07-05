Hanna Hall and Michael Conner Humphreys in Forrest Gump (1994).

Run Forrest, run, because this child star is all grown up.

Michael Humphreys – known for his role in the Tom Hanks-led blockbuster film Forrest Gump, is all grown up and may appear unrecognisable to some.

Now 38, the actor who was born in Memphis, has taken to Instagram with an update on what he looks like now and what he has been doing in the three decades since we saw him on screens as the young legbrace-wearing Forrest.

Sharing pictures of his long hair and mature face, the former child actor said he has received “interesting requests” for his autograph from some fans including being asked to sign memorabilia.

Michael Conner Humphreys in Forrest Gump (1994) and now. Photo / Instagram

Page Six has reported since his movie debut, Humphreys chose not to take up a career in acting, instead opting to follow in the footsteps of the film character and enlisting in the US Army.

The news outlet reported once he finished high school, Humphreys completed an 18 month-deployment in Iraq as part of the first Battalion 36th Infantry Regiment. Overall, he served four years, completing his time in 2008.

Humphreys reportedly lives a quiet life in Portland, Oregon, and landed his role in the film after producers saw him at an open casting call in Memphis and loved his thick southern accent. Hanks later revealed he based his own version of the character on the same accent.

Despite his early taste of fame, Humphreys told the Sun in 2019 that he is happy with the way his life went and was “much better off” not turning down the path of child fame.

“I’m not sure I would have wanted to be a child star — it doesn’t always seem to turn out that well for a lot of them,” he said. “I reckon I am right, looking at some of them today.

“I don’t think Hollywood is a healthy lifestyle for kids and you do not have a childhood or mature quickly. I was much better off going the route I did.”

The former child star continued to say his parents were never the driving force behind his appearance in the hit film and let him decide what he wanted to do on the day.

“I honestly think that was a good thing, as I never thought of Hollywood as anything glamorous or fame as something I wanted to chase. It was the opposite.” Humphreys also told the news outlet that he loved his home, his school and his friends and was just interested in having fun.



