‘What day is Father’s Day?’ The epic radio phone call that went viral

The clip is originally from More FM’s Reverse Trial show, when host Gareth Lischner tried for nearly two minutes to get caller Solly to say the question which was, in fact, the answer: “What day is Father’s Day?”

The famous sound clip has been listened to more than a million times online and has even led to some spinoff parodies.

It is arguably one of the most famous clips in the history of New Zealand radio.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, grandads and father figures in New Zealand.

Now ... what’s the question again?