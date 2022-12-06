UK Singer Paul Potts will star in the musical next year. Photo / Getty Images

50 Golden Years of Musicals has announced global phenomenon Paul Potts will join the New Zealand cast next year.

The event will visit 10 cities in April 2023 featuring the greatest songs from a series of critically acclaimed musicals including Phantom of the Opera and The Rocky Horror Show.

Now they have announced Potts, a Welsh tenor who shot to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent, will join the musical cast as a special guest.

Potts found solace in opera as a child after he was bullied and taunted at school. It was only when he joined the local church choir that his love for music blossomed and he has since gone from strength to strength.

After winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, he went on to release his first album One Chance which went multi-platinum and topped the charts in 13 countries.

The success of his album saw him appear on Oprah, go on a global arena tour and become a household name in many of the biggest cities around the world including Sydney, Seoul and New York.

Since his first album release, he has gone on to produce six more including the 2009 hit, Passione, and a greatest hits collection in 2013.

50 Golden Years of Musicals producers Stewart and Tricia Macpherson said they are excited to welcome Potts to the cast as he represents hundreds of international artists they have toured in their stellar careers.

More artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks with the popular production aiming to engage audiences and help them re-live many fond memories as they watch a setlist made up of favourite songs from musicals all around the world.

LOWDOWN:

What: 50 Golden Years of Musicals

Who: Paul Potts with more popular performers set to be announced

When: April 11 to 23

Where: Auckland, Paraparaumu, Napier, Rotorua, Hamilton, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Wellington, Blenheim and Christchurch

Tickets and full tour schedule available on Ticketmaster and Ticketek