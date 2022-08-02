Jack Harlow questions NZ fans "Does anyone in here actually know where I'm from?". Video / vickydaswagbunn

Jack Harlow performed in Auckland on Sunday night, and it wasn't just the sold-out arena that had him surprised.

The American rapper spent much of the concert interacting with the passionate crowd, and after expressing his shock at the number of people in the arena, he decided to test how many of them were true fans.

Taking to TikTok one concertgoer captured the moment the Kentucky-born rapper asked the enthusiastic crowd if they knew what his hometown is.

New Zealanders gave the most Kiwi answer when Jack Harlow asked if they knew where he's from. Photo / Getty Images

"Does anyone in here actually know where I'm from?" The star asked. "Anyone at all?" The crowd immediately shouted back a variety of answers, but there was one very New Zealand response that stuck out.

In true Kiwi fashion, the crowd started chanting "Kentucky" before quickly changing their minds and instead opting to joke around and chant "KFC" - in reference to the fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Unsure of what the crowd was saying, the rapper asked if they were saying Tennessee, which made one of his fans scream, "No, KFC babes!"

While the rapper didn't appear to recognise the words in the hilarious chant, the concertgoers were determined to give him the full Kiwi experience and later took the time to sing him a well-known rugby anthem.

Waisake Naholo - chanted to the tune of The White Stripes, Seven Nation Army, is often heard at rugby games despite Noholo no longer playing rugby in New Zealand, and now, Harlow has heard it for himself.

While he couldn't exactly make out the words, he instantly recognised the tune and harmonised with the crowd, which only had them chanting it louder.

Jack Harlow performs at The Trusts Arena. Photo / Getty Images

It came after the rapper showed his softer side and asked everyone in the arena to take a step back as he noticed his fans in the front row were close to being crushed.

"I'm going to need everyone to take a little step back," Harlow said. "I see some people getting crushed, and I need that to stop."

The crowd quickly shuffled back and, as per Harlow's request, gave a thumbs-up to confirm everyone was okay and happy to continue the show.

The 24-year-old rapper recently found fame after shooting to the top of the charts with hits like What's Poppin and First Class and is currently completing his first solo world tour, having just performed in Australia and New Zealand.