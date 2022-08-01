Jack Harlow performed to a sold-out Auckland crowd on Sunday night. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

I just have one question: how can one skinny white boy be so cool?

Jack Harlow played at Auckland's Trust Arena on Sunday night and to say he left his mark on the hearts of New Zealand fans would be an understatement.

The Kentucky-born rapper recently found fame after shooting to the top of the charts with hits like What's Poppin and First Class. Last night his popularity could not have been more obvious following his sold-out show - where he also made sure his fans were kept safe, taking a moment to move punters back to keep from crushing those in the front row.

"I'm going to need everyone to take a little step back," Harlow said. "I see some people getting crushed, and I need that to stop."

The crowd, embodying the same thoughtful energy as the young star, quickly shuffled back and, as per Harlow's request, gave a thumbs-up to confirm everyone was okay and happy to continue the show.

The star's enigmatic persona was reflected in the diverse audience which ranged from chic white girls to cosplay rappers screaming louder than any fan girl ever could; it felt like someone from every niche was there.

Jack Harlow took a moment to check in and make sure none of his fans were getting crushed in the crowd. Photo / Getty Images

Opening with a slick performance of Talk Of The Town, Harlow had the crowd forgetting about the soggy start to the night where waiting in line amid a heavy downpour saw most turning their jackets into umbrellas.

But the memory seemed to almost disappeared as Harlow got his fans shaking the arena, jumping up and down while joining him in singing the hit tune.

It was here that the shocked American rapper admitted he had "slept" on his New Zealand fans.

Addressing the crowd, the star said it was his first ever time in the country. He went on to say thanks to the passionate fans, it certainly won't be his last.

Rocking a grey two-piece fit and a sassy pair of sunglasses, Harlow performed a series of new and older songs, including Dua Lipa, Tyler Herro and 21C/Delta before taking a moment to request the audience take some steps back to give room to fans at the front.

Fans watch Jack Harlow perform at The Trusts Arena. Photo / Getty Images

On top of the star's kind approach to an enthusiastic crowd, there were two things that stood out throughout the hour-long concert.

One: Harlow has genuine talent. He sound exactly like his professional recordings, so much so it was hard to tell if I was hearing him live or listening to him through headphones. As he confidently performed to his Kiwi fans he embodied what can only be described as swagger.

Two: Harlow knows what it means to be humble.

After finding himself at number one on the Hot 100 with his and Lil Nas X's hit, Industry Baby, and on the Forbes 30 under 30 list as well as multiple award nominations, it would be easy to assume the star is used to his success.

But his demeanour throughout the concert highlighted he is well aware of his privilege.

He constantly took breaks in between songs to thank the crowd for spending their "hard-earned money" on a ticket to see him and admitted he thought a concert in New Zealand would see him performing to a "dive bar" sized crowd rather than almost 5000 people.

It was safe to say by the end of the concert, everyone was under the spell of Jack Harlow. Photo / Getty Images

Harlow regularly chit-chatted to the crowd and he couldn't help but laugh when the audience taught him some Kiwi culture as they sang the iconic Waisake Naholo chant to him.

Harlow wrapped up with his most recent hit, First Class – a sample of Fergi's 2006 single, Glamourous, but the crowd wasn't done with the beloved star just yet and chanted for an encore.

Quickly popping his head out to perform his 2020 hit, I Wanna See Some A**, Harlow concluded the night, leaving his old fans satisfied and his new fans amazed.

It's safe to say by the end of the concert, everyone was under the spell of the charming rapper.