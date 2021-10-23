Watch: Blindfolded Adele eats Spotted Dick, other British delicacies

Adele braved the ultimate British taste test, tucking into traditional dishes from cockles to spotted dick – all while wearing a blindfold. Video / Vouge

British superstar Adele sat down with British Vogue to try out delicacies from her homeland, and reveal a little bit more about herself.

In a video published this week, the singer, who recently released her much-anticipated single Easy on Me, tried out a number of British dishes while wearing a blindfold.

Fans got to find out a lot of fun facts about the singer. For example, when it comes to tea, Adele prefers PG Tips and, just like any British person, she has a very particular way she likes to make it.

Adele tries the trifle. Photo / YouTube

"I like to brew the tea bag, add a bit of milk, bit of sugar, stir it, stir it, stir it, ring it out, put it wherever you want," she explained.

Among the dishes Adele tried to guess, there were cockles, kippers, pork pie, trifle, banoffee pie, Battenberg, Eton mess, Spotted Dick and fish pie, as well as a full English breakfast.

Her favourite British meal is a Sunday roast, which she adds she is very good at making every Sunday. "It's my son's favourite," she adds.

Adele is also very partial to a Nando's meal and a good old fashioned chip butty.

She also revealed that her death row meal would be a "three course" meal, comprised of: chicken nuggets, a burger and some fries.

Adele also told fans she learnt to cook at age 18 when, tired of spending money on takeaways, she read Jamie Oliver's 30 Minute Meals.