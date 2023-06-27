Shane Warne's romance with Elizabeth Hurley is set to dominate the storyline of Nine's new mini-series 'Warnie '. Video / Channel Nine

Shane Warne’s highly publicised relationship with Elizabeth Hurley is set to be the talk of the town in Channel Nine’s controversial mini-series about the Aussie cricketer’s life.

Warnie, which was created just a few months after the Spin King passed away in March 2022, is a two-part drama and features Home and Away’s Alex Williams as Warne and Shanti Kali as Hurley.

What’s more, the drama’s latest episode gives fans a glimpse the pair’s steamy chemistry.

In one particularly raunchy scene, Hurley - played by Kali - is seen straddling Warne - played by Williams - in an opulently-decorated hotel room while wearing a red silky robe.

Other scenes show the couple kissing and groping each other in a passionate display of affection.

In his autobiography, the legendary cricketer dubbed his romance with the actress as “the happiest time of his life”.

He started seeing Hurley back in 2010, five years after his ex-wife, Simone Callahan, filed for a divorce.

Warne proposed to the Austin Powers actress a year later, however the pair split before they could tie the knot, citing work commitments.

As well as shedding light on the sportsman’s controversial love life, the series also covers some of Warne’s biggest career highlights.

However, the majority of the series details Warne’s time off the pitch, including his headline-dominating affair during his marriage to Callaghan, played by Marny Kennedy.

One scene shows a distressed Warne confessing to his then-wife: “There’s another girl.”

Shane Warne and Liz Hurley together at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo / Getty Images

Warne passed away just over a year ago of a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand.

Channel Nine announced they were releasing a two-part series about the cricketer’s life only six months after his death, with production reportedly starting long before that, three weeks following his passing.

Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke, 24, slammed the series as “beyond disrespectful” as he was a Channel Nine cricket commentator for 23 years.

“Do any of you have any respect for dad? Or his family?” she wrote on Instagram.

“He did so much for Channel Nine and now you want to dramatise his life and our family’s life six months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”

The Nine Network and Screentime met with Warne’s family during pre-production of the series and they have since decided to support the show, according to Nine.

“The Nine Network looks forward to collaborating with the family as filming continues,” Nine shared in a statement.

Warnie premiered on Channel Nine on June 25, 2023.



