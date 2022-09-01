Waiata Anthems Week is returning in 2022, with 26 new waiata released today to champion te reo Māori.
From new artists Coterie to Kiwi music legend Tim Finn, musicians of all ages and genres are joining forces to celebrate te reo Māori.
This year's Waiata Anthems Week, taking place from September 5 to 11, marks several special events in the history of te reo Māori. It comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also comes as Kohanga Reo celebrates 40 years, along with 40 years of Te Karere and 50 years of Te Matatini.
Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says the week is a chance to celebrate the revitalisation of te reo Māori.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"It's been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.
"We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo Māori, all champions of te reo Māori in our own unique way."
A big part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year is a social media wero/challenge, aiming to celebrate and continue the revitalisation of te reo Māori.
The people of Aotearoa can use the hashtag #WaiataAnthems and share how they are celebrating te reo Māori through music and waiata on social media.
Waiata Anthems 2022 artists
Corrella
Coterie
Dillastrate
Drax Project & Rob Ruha
Fly My Pretties
Goldsmith & Baynes
Huia
IA
Jackson Owens
Kora
Ladi6
Marei
Mikey Dam
Origin Roots Aotearoa
Pacific Heights featuring Stan Walker & Crete
Paige
Aotearoa Allstars featuring Toni Huata
Papa's Pack
Rei
Riiki Reid
Rory Noble
Sol3 Mio
Tiki Taane and Moana
Maniapoto featuring Ria Hall, Georgia Lines, Mazbou Q, Chey Milne
Tim Finn
Valkyrie
YAHYAH
You can listen to Waiata Anthems here.