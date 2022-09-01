Waiata Anthems returns next week with new lineup. Video / Supplied

Waiata Anthems Week is returning in 2022, with 26 new waiata released today to champion te reo Māori.

From new artists Coterie to Kiwi music legend Tim Finn, musicians of all ages and genres are joining forces to celebrate te reo Māori.

Rob Ruha is teaming up with Drax Project for a new waiata. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography

This year's Waiata Anthems Week, taking place from September 5 to 11, marks several special events in the history of te reo Māori. It comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also comes as Kohanga Reo celebrates 40 years, along with 40 years of Te Karere and 50 years of Te Matatini.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says the week is a chance to celebrate the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

"It's been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

Artists of all ages and genres, including Ladi6, are taking part in Waiata Anthems. Photo / Supplied

"We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo Māori, all champions of te reo Māori in our own unique way."

A big part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year is a social media wero/challenge, aiming to celebrate and continue the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The people of Aotearoa can use the hashtag #WaiataAnthems and share how they are celebrating te reo Māori through music and waiata on social media.

Waiata Anthems 2022 artists

Corrella

Coterie

Dillastrate

Drax Project & Rob Ruha

Fly My Pretties

Goldsmith & Baynes

Huia

IA

Jackson Owens

Kora

Ladi6

Marei

Mikey Dam

Origin Roots Aotearoa

Pacific Heights featuring Stan Walker & Crete

Paige

Aotearoa Allstars featuring Toni Huata

Papa's Pack

Rei

Riiki Reid

Rory Noble

Sol3 Mio

Tiki Taane and Moana

Maniapoto featuring Ria Hall, Georgia Lines, Mazbou Q, Chey Milne

Tim Finn

Valkyrie

YAHYAH

You can listen to Waiata Anthems here.