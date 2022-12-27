Vodafone to pull stage branding during Dizzee Rascal’s R&V performance

Dizzee Rascal arriving at Magistrates Court on April 8, 2022 in Croydon, England. The musician was given a community order and had to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances. Photo / Getty

Telco giant Vodafone is pulling its sponsorship material from the stage when headline act Dizzee Rascal, who was convicted of assaulting a former partner this year, takes the stage at Rhythm and Vines this weekend.

The company said it was “extremely disappointed” he had been selected to headline the Gisborne music festival.

“We have expressed this concern at the highest levels with promoters Live Nation, meeting its leadership to understand the process failing that allowed his inclusion in the festival, and to request stronger controls be put in place to ensure perpetrators of domestic violence are not given a platform in the future.”

Despite removing its branding during the British rapper’s performance, Vodafone said it was still “supportive of Rhythm and Vines and will continue our sponsorship of the many great musicians and acts that are appearing”.

“We’re also working with the Rhythm and Vines team and helping them to ensure safe spaces for women, and are supporting this vital work both inside and outside of the event itself.”

The artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground on June 8 last year. Mills was said to be frustrated over child custody arrangements.

A spokesperson for R&V said the festival does not condone violence of any kind and has a responsibility to ensure its artists, fans and crew feel safe and supported.

“The artist has followed all necessary steps required to obtain a temporary visa to enter the country and this visa has been approved by Immigration New Zealand.”

They said in past years R&V has had several measures in place to ensure attendees’ safety, including the Haven, where counsellors and health professionals are available for anyone who needs extra support, a text helpline and regular communication and safety messaging across festival channels.

“We respect Vodafone’s decision on this matter and value their ongoing partnership and support in delivering the best live entertainment experiences for New Zealand fans.”

Women’s Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury this month also took aim at the decision, publishing on the Beneath the Glass Ceiling Instagram account: “This is one of the problems we’ve got in New Zealand, we claim to care about things like this [domestic violence] but when it comes to our own particular interest - like going to a festival and having a good time - then maybe it’s not quite so important”.

Live Nation has been approached for comment.



