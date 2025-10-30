“NZ Immigration didn’t allow me to board my flight from Chile due to [an] issue with my visa that is not under my control and they didn’t give us enough time to resolve the situation or catch another flight that would get me there in time for the show.”

Cattáneo’s original flight departed Santiago slightly late and remains scheduled to arrive at 5.30pm, only without him on it.

LHi Auckland, I’ve got bad news. NZ Immigration didn’t allow me to board my flight from Chile due to issue with my visa... Posted by Hernan Cattaneo on Wednesday 29 October 2025

The DJ said he had visited New Zealand several times before and had never experienced similar issues on past trips.

“This situation is completely out of my hands.”

Cattáneo was set to play a four-hour set at Studio the Venue - an 1100-person space on Karangahape Rd - tonight, October 30.

Local talents Ramz V and Vic Lo would have also shared a back-to-back set prior to Cattáneo’s, which would have begun at 10pm.

The Auckland-based promoter confirmed the full cancellation of tonight’s show through Facebook.

“We regret to inform you that tonight’s event with Hernán Cattáneo will not go ahead as Hernan was not allowed to board his flight from Chile due to a visa issue,” Lost in Sound wrote.

Hernán Cattáneo was denied boarding his Latam Airlines flight from Santiago to Auckland over a purported visa issue. Photo / Hernán Cattáneo

“We have tried [including Hernán] every possible way to make this work, but unfortunately they have all failed.

“We have hosted multiple artists from across the globe for the past three years and this has never been an issue for us.

“This situation has been totally out of our control and we understand the disappointment and disruption this will cause to you all and are so deeply sorry to bring you this news.”

Refunds would be processed “in the next 12 hours” with a confirmation email following shortly after, they added.

Immigration NZ has been approached for comment.

Fans still wishing to see Auckland DJs Ramz V and Vic Lo live can attend Il Brutto’s Plan B instead.

Both have been re-scheduled to play at the Victoria St East club alongside Musu, Nila, B-Angel and Boogie’s Brothers, with free entry until 10pm.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.