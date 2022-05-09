The actor posted a video from Queenstown on Saturday. Photo / Instagram/thevinniejones

British actor Vinnie Jones has touched down in Queenstown to film his latest project for television.

The actor, and former footballer, posted a video of himself in Glenorchy on Saturday morning, alongside a number of cast and crew for the new TV show.

"Just here in New Zealand, to start a new show," he said in the short video.

"We're going up the top, right through there," the Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor added, pointing at a big mountain range in the background.

"Choppers are taking the film crew up there now, the cameras, and then they're coming back for us," he added, speaking to the camera, as the sun rose behind him.

Vinnie Jones as Albi Briscu in Law & Order - Organised Crime. Photo / Getty Images

"Bit chilly, half past seven on a Saturday morning. Happy days," he added, before panning around to show the incredible sunrise over the Queenstown mountains.

Rumour has it that the actor is in the country to film an outdoors reality show style TV show that will see contestants getting chased through the countryside by members of the SAS.

Jones appears to have been in New Zealand for a few days and has been spending some time exploring the Mainland.

On Friday, tour guiding company Out There Southern Adventures posted a photo featuring Jones after the actor was taken to do some "out there stuff".

Well what a day, with this guy doing some 'Out There' stuff. Vinne Jones. What a great day. It was great to meet him... Posted by Out There Southern Adventures on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Jones is an actor, presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles in Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and X-Men: The Last Stand, among other movies.