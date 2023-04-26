In 2003, Victoria and David wore a white lace-up Dolce and Gabbana dress and white tuxedo respectively to the MTV movie awards. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham accidentally referenced their iconic fashion trend from the 90s: matching outfits.

The 49-year-old designer and former Spice Girl shared a picture of her and her ex-footballer husband David Beckham on Instagram dressed in all-denim attire.

The photo shows Victoria donning a light-wash denim button-up tucked into a sleek pair of skinny jeans. She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of stilettos, a brown leather bag and slicked-back ponytail.

David matched his wife in a denim-on-denim fit. Wearing an untucked button-up shirt and a casual pair of jeans. He showed off a cheeky smile while pointing at his wife’s outfit, alluding to their unplanned matching moment.

“I thought those days were over!” the mum of four captioned the Instagram story. “I got dressed first FYI!!!”

The couple dressed to match for a movie night with Victoria’s sister Louise Adams and her partner Christian Adams. Another social media post on Victoria’s story read, “movie night…Love you both!” as she posed for a picture with the couple.

Victoria’s post was a subtle homage to the famed couple’s early relationship when the pair famously were spotted out on multiple occasions wearing matching outfits in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

One of the most illustrious matching moments was when the fashion icons wore head-to-toe leather Gucci outfits to the Versace Club Gala Party in 1999. Victoria came clean about the fashion statement, revealing the black leather pantsuits still “haunt her”.

Chatting to British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in December 2022, Victoria reflected on the outfit choice as well as some of her “fondest” fashion memories “Back then, I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know the fashion industry. So, there was something so sweet and naive about the fact I didn’t care,” she shared. “I just expressed myself in that way.”

Another iconic fashion moment for the couple was when they attended their wedding reception wearing matching magenta outfits with their son Brooklyn Beckham in tow. And in 2003, Victoria and David wore a white lace-up Dolce and Gabbana dress and white tuxedo respectively to the MTV movie awards.

Victoria Beckham revealed the reason behind the coordinated outfits on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in October 2021. “It just seemed like a really good idea at the time,” she explained. “It really did. I think there was a naiveté then, we didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be. I really wish I had the courage to do it more now.”

Now, the English fashion icon has passed down her outfit-twinning tendencies to her 11-year-old daughter, Harper. Victoria shared a mirror selfie of the mother-daughter duo back in 2020 wearing matching dresses and posing with peace signs. “Kisses from posh and baby posh,” the designer captioned the post.