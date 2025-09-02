As he continues to promote the new film, Jacob Elordi appeared to clash with a Venice Film Festival official at the world premiere of Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor was filmed in a clip later shared on TikTok, which showed him speaking with a man described by the fan as a bodyguard before greeting attendees – and telling him: “Don’t ever tell me what to do.”

Elordi told the official, before posing for photos with fans: “I’m going to take a picture right here.”

After finishing, he turned back to the apparent staff member and added: “Don’t ever tell me what to do.”