Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Venice Film Festival: Jacob Elordi’s tense exchange with official

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

As he continues to promote the new film, Jacob Elordi appeared to clash with a Venice Film Festival official at the world premiere of Frankenstein.

Jacob Elordi appeared to clash with a Venice Film Festival official at the world premiere of Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor was filmed in a clip later shared on TikTok, which showed him speaking with a man described by the fan as a bodyguard before greeting attendees – and telling him:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save