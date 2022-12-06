‘Unforeseen scheduling conflict’: Kendrick Lamar cancels Auckland show

Kendrick Lamar's December 17 show has been cancelled. Photo / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s December 17 show in Auckland has been cancelled.

The American rapper is due to perform two shows in New Zealand on December 16 and 17 but ticket holders were told in an email tonight the latter show has been cancelled because of an “unforeseen scheduling conflict”.

“All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund,” the email said.

It is not yet known if the December 16 show will also be cancelled.

The 14-time Grammy winner announced a world tour with two New Zealand dates after the release of his recent album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers in May.

The California-born rapper revealed the tour would be a family affair with his cousin, Baby Keem, his supporting act across the US, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Lamar last performed in Aotearoa in 2018 with his Dunedin and Auckland shows selling out within seconds.

In 2012 he played to a packed crowd at Auckland’s Powerstation, performing what would become mega hits including Money Trees and Swimming Pools (Drank).

In 2016 he headlined Auckland City Limits Music Festival alongside The National.

In 2018 he performed a show in Dunedin and two in Auckland.

Lamar, 35, is regarded as a hip-hop music icon noted for the powerful personal narratives and social commentary of his songwriting and is the only rapper to have won a Pulitzer.











