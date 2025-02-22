Eric Mabius starred as Daniel Meade in the 2000s series Ugly Betty. Photo / Getty Images, Nassau County Sheriff's Department

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius has been arrested for battery.

The 53-year-old actor – best known for portraying fashion magazine editor Daniel Meade in the ABC comedy-drama series – was detained on Thursday morning (February 20) in Yulee, Florida.

According to TMZ, he faces two misdemeanour charges of battery and resisting an officer without violence.

It comes after an alleged altercation at a Nassau County bar in the early hours of Thursday morning, when Mabius allegedly “knocked” an intoxicated woman to the ground.

According to Fox News, which obtained an arrest record, a statement from the arresting officer with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department reads: “The victim said this only took a few seconds but while she was on the ground, Eric got on top of her and was pulling her hair, ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp.”