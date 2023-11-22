Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up in 2012 after a scandalous affair. Photo / Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is said to have “crashed” Robert Pattinson’s 37th birthday party.

The 33-year-old actress dated her Twilight co-star, who turned 37 in May, from 2009 to 2013 and the director of the vampire film Catherine Hardwick, 68, has now revealed there is no bad blood between the former couple – who split over Stewart’s cheating scandal.

She told the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast about how she spotted Stewart at Pattinson’s 37th when she attended the bash with actress Toni Collette, 51: “Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him.

“We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other – like, this is so crazy and cool.”

Hardwick added Stewart “rang the bell at the gate” of Robert’s home to see if was “cool” for her to join the bash.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up in 2012 after a scandalous affair. Photo / Getty Images

The director, who praised Pattinson as a “lovely person” added he “of course” let his ex inside.

She said: “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’

“I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.’”

Stewart and Pattinson’s relationship famously hit the skids when the actress was caught kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, 52, in July 2012.

At the time, a source told People magazine: “She wasn’t having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn’t have happened. She never meant to hurt anyone. She’s a good person who just made a bad choice.”

Despite apparently breaking up in the wake of the scandal, they got back together in November 2012 before splitting for good in May 2013.

Stewart later came out as bisexual and is now engaged to Dylan Meyer, 35, while Pattinson is expecting his first child with model Suki Waterhouse, 31, after dating her for five years.