Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome have tied the knot in a romantic vineyard ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome have tied the knot in a romantic vineyard ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has got married.

The actor, who became a household name when he played Jacob Black in the blockbuster teen vampire franchise, Twilight, tied the knot with 24-year-old Taylor Dome in front of around 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, on Friday evening.

The date marks exactly a year after they got engaged following three years of dating.

The couple exchanged vows at the winery shortly before sunset, with photos obtained by MailOnline showing the blonde beauty wore a flowing white wedding dress with lace overlay and long train, with her blonde hair loose and topped by a veil.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old groom looked smart in a black tuxedo and bow tie, matched by his groomsmen, and the five bridesmaids wore different styles of dresses in the same olive green hue.

The Abduction star previously confirmed Dome, who is a nurse, was going to take his surname after their marriage, despite the potential confusion.

He said: “[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.

“We’re literally going to be the same person.”

Despite this, the actor can’t wait to tie the knot and Lautner admits that he’s a “very lucky” man.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: “I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She’s a fantastic woman and I’m very lucky that she chose me.”

The loved-up couple began dating in 2018 and they announced their engagement to the world via social media in 2021.

The Hollywood star even posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account.

Lautner captioned his post: “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)”