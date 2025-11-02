Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Outgoing TVNZ newsreader Simon Dallow.

TVNZ has announced the person who will become the new face of its flagship 6pm news bulletin.

Melissa Stokes will move from her weekend presenting role to anchor the broadcaster’s main bulletin on weekdays.

She replaces Simon Dallow, who has confirmed his plans to step down at the end of the month after nearly two decades as TVNZ’s lead news anchor.

TVNZ Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell said Dallow had been an “exceptional journalist and presenter”.

More to come.