Presenter Phil Spencer. Photo / IWC MEDIA / Channel 4

Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer’s parents have both died in a car crash on the family farm.

His father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, were pulled from the vehicle that careered into a river by emergency services at Littlebourne farm, near Canterbury, Kent, on Friday.

The presenter’s father was pronounced dead in hospital and his mother died shortly afterwards. But another woman, in her 60s, who was travelling with them on a local access road to a local pub for lunch escaped with minor injuries.

Kirstie Allsopp, the Channel 4 property show co-host, paid tribute to his parents and added it was a “great source of solace” to Phil, 53, they were together when they died, according to The Sun.

She added their deaths were “tragic for the Spencer family”, who were “very loving and close” and remembered as “lovely people” and “both people of Christian faith”.

Phil spent Friday night in the arms of his family alongside his younger sisters Caryn and Helen, and his older brother David as they supported each other in the wake of the tragedy.

Kent Police confirmed they were called to the incident at 12.36pm on Friday to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Littlebourne.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

“A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

It is unclear who was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the collision but three fire engines and a water rescue unit took two hours to winch the car out of the river.